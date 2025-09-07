'Elbow Extension For All His Deliveries Was...': South African Spinner Prenelan Subrayen Receives All-Clear From ICC to Resume Bowling

South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who was reported for an illegal bowling action last month, has been cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Subrayen was reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the first ODI against Australia in Cairns on August 19 and was rested for the final two ODIs against Australia.

"He subsequently underwent an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on 26 August, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations," the ICC said in a statement on Sunday, September 7.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With his action deemed legal, 31-year-old Subrayen can continue to bowl in international cricket.



ALSO READ: Sam Curran Added To England Squad For T20Is Against South Africa, Ireland; Ben Duckett Rested; Check Update Teams

Issues With Prenelan Subrayen's Bowling Action In The Past

Notably, this was not the first time Subrayen's bowling action has come under scrutiny. In December 2012, Cricket South Africa (CSA) placed him under rehabilitation after two independent tests deemed his action illegal. Following remedial work and re-testing, he was cleared to bowl again in January 2013.

He was reported once more in September 2014 during the Champions League T20 in India, and again during a domestic T20 match in November 2015. Subsequent assessments revealed that all his deliveries exceeded the 15-degree tolerance, leading to his suspension from bowling.

He failed a re-assessment in January 2016, and was eventually cleared to resume bowling in March 2016after having his action cleared at the CSA's High Performance Centre in March 2016.

Subrayen has so far featured in two international outings for the Proteas, both of which came this year - a Test match in Zimbabwe and an ODI in Australia. The off-spinner will now look to add to his five international scalps.