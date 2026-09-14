/Elena Rybakina becomes new World No.1 after beating Aryna Sabalenka in US Open final

Sabalenka reacted to Rybakina replacing her at the top after her loss to the Kazakh in the Flushing Meadows final. On being informed that she held the top spot for 99 weeks, she joked whether Rybakina can beat her in this. "Let's see if Elena can beat me in that," she quipped. "She continue(s) to play like that, then yeah, I'm in trouble," Sabalenka added.