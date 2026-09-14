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Elena Rybakina becomes new World No.1 after beating Aryna Sabalenka in US Open final

Elena Rybakina has officially become the new WTA World No.1 after replacing Aryna Sabalenka at the top following her US Open triumph. The Kazakh star made history as the first player from Kazakhstan, male or female, to reach No.1 in singles.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
Elena Rybakina becomes new World No.1 after beating Aryna Sabalenka in US Open final
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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