Gay scripts history during England vs New Zealand 1st Test at Lord's, becomes 2nd batter after Andrew Strauss to...

Emilio Gay marked his Test debut with a composed half century at Lord’s, joining an elite list of England openers with a fifty in their maiden Test appearance. The left hander's resilient 57 helped England strengthen their grip against New Zealand at Lord’s.

England's rising batting star Emilio Gay achieved a rare feat during his debut Test match against New Zealand. The Three Lions are currently playing against New Zealand in the first Test match of the three game series, which started on June 4 at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London.

Big Feat for Emilio Gay

In England's second innings, Gay played a calm and composed knock of 57 runs off 95 balls to help the hosts extend their lead over the visitors. With his patient half century, Gay became the second batter after Andrew Strauss to score a fifty on Test debut on home soil while opening the innings.

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Gay's knock came to an end when Nathan Smith induced an edge to Tom Blundell, but Gay had already reached the milestone that made him join an elite list. It was back in 2004 when Andrew Strauss smashed 112 against New Zealand at Lord's.

Elite Club in Test Cricket

Meanwhile, he also joined Keaton Jennings, as he became the first England opener to score a half century on Test debut since Jennings achieved the feat after scoring a hundred against India in Mumbai in 2016. Gay's opening stand of 52 runs with Ben Duckett provided England with a strong start in the second innings, before he further boosted the team's position by stitching together another key partnership with Jacob Bethell.

Gay showed remarkable resilience in his batting as wickets fell at regular intervals, playing a key knock in helping England stay in a strong position in the clash.

His knock was particularly impressive considering the challenging conditions at Lord's, where New Zealand's pace bowlers extracted significant movement and bounce throughout the day, making batting far from easy.

Gay's technique

Despite facing continuous pressure from New Zealand's pace quartet of Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke, and Nathan Smith, Gay showcased solid technique and impressive composure throughout his stay at the crease.

Though he narrowly missed out on a big score after getting a significant start, the innings offered a promising future for England's batting prospect at the top order.

Match context

At the close of play on Day 2, the match sits finely poised with England in a commanding position. After bowling England out for 140 in the first innings, New Zealand replied with 113. England then posted 226 in their second essay, setting New Zealand a target of 254 runs. New Zealand finished the day struggling at 36 runs for the loss of 3 wickets after 11.5 overs, operating at a current run rate of 3.04 and still requiring 218 more runs for victory.

Devon Conway remains unbeaten at the crease with 12 runs off 27 balls, including a solitary boundary. England's bowling attack caused immediate damage, led by Gus Atkinson who has taken 2 wickets for 10 runs in his 3.5 overs, while Josh Tongue captured 1 wicket for 10 runs in his 3 overs. The current batting partnership stands at 7 runs off 7 balls.

Earlier, New Zealand wrapped up the England second innings swiftly after the break as Nathan Smith finished with an impressive six wicket haul. However, England hit back instantly during the chase when Atkinson removed Tom Latham in the opening over to set the tone. The decisive moment arrived late in the day when Kane Williamson was trapped lbw, a massive breakthrough that tilted the balance firmly in England’s favor and provides them immense confidence heading into Day 3.

With William O'Rourke also falling soon after, clean bowled by Atkinson for a 6 ball duck to leave the score at 36 for 3, England closed the day in a dominant position and will start as clear favorites. However, with rain in the forecast, Day 3 could turn into a stop start affair, adding another layer of intrigue to an already gripping contest.