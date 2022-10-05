Anushka Sharma fulfils hubby Virat Kohli's wish for 'Dilli waale choley bhaturey' in Mumbai, check PICS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in Mumbai to spend some time together and in this short duration, they are ensuring to have the best of the time. Anushka, knowing Virat's love for Choley Bhaturey (an Indian dish), was on constant search for the best Choley bhaturey in Mumbai as the cricketer misses the Delhi taste in the Maximum City. The actress' search finally came to an end on Wednesday (October 5) when she found a place thanks to stand up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu who first discovered the outlet, which is located in Chembur area of the city.

Here's what Anushka had to say about finding the best choley bhaturey in Mumbai: "Today is a big day in our home. Finally, after what seemed like a never ending search (honestly I had given up) for ekdum-delhi-jaise-choley-bhature in Mumbai, I am more than happy to announce that this search has ended and I have given my husband ecstatic jou. Those who know him know his love for chole bhature. The one cheat meal he has no guilt over (he watched Delhi choley bhature videos in his free time). And finally after today he is feeling like Mumbai has done it. So here is presenting in the next picture the photo of this source of immense joy and satisfaction in our household today."

Check out Anushka Sharma's Instagram story here:

Anushka thanked Abhishek and then shared the glimpse of the outlet as well, saying that they provide Delhi-like taste in all North Indian foot items such Amritsari Choley Kulche and all kinds of parathas as well. In the last story, Anushka says that she has finally proved to Virat that the Delhi tastes exists in Mumbai and that she can now relax for her husband won't get irritated when it comes to eating the best choley bhature in Mumbai.