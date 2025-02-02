'Emotions Are Really High But...': Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma Give Blunt Take On India vs Pakistan Clash At 2025 Champions Trophy

India head Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma have given their honest opinion on the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash at 2025 Champions Trophy. The mouth-watering match between India and Pakistan at the upcoming Champions Trophy will be played on February 23 in Dubai.





Notably, the India vs Pakistan clash has been the highlight of any ICC tournament in the recent past and the 2025 Champions Trophy is no exception.However, India coach has played down the hype surrounding the India vs Pakistan match."Look, we don't go to the Champions Trophy thinking that the 23rd is the most important game for us. I think five games, all the games are important. The mission to go to Dubai is to win the Champions Trophy, not only win one particular game.But yes, if that is one game in the middle of winning the Champions Trophy, we're going to try and take it as seriously as possible," Gambhir said during the BCCI annual awards in Mumbai."And more importantly, I think when two countries, India and Pakistan, play against each other, obviously the emotions are really high, but ultimately the contest remains the same," he added.Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma also did not want to think too much about the clash between two arch-rivals, calling it as just another game."I think in the past two or three years, I've spoken a lot about that game. It's just a game for us. We will try and do what is required for any cricket team to do on that particular day. We just want to show up there and show up well," said Rohit.The India skipper also spoke about the preparation for Champions Trophy, which will be played later this month."The ICC Trophy, as we know, comes every year now. So, there's no time for you to take the foot off the pedal. You always want to be ready for that challenge. We recently finished the T20 World Cup, which was superb for us. Now, we look forward to another one," said Rohit."Everyone's getting prepared in their own fashion. A lot of the guys are playing domestic cricket, a lot of guys are playing international cricket as well. So, yeah, when the time comes, it's all about just getting your mind right and focusing on what lies ahead," he added.