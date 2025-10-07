End Of An Era? Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s International Futures Hangs By A Thread Ahead Of ICC ODI World Cup 2027

The Indian cricket fraternity is abuzz with speculation as reports suggest that stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could soon become “former players” with the BCCI already strategizing for the ODI World Cup 2027. While both legends remain part of the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, significant shifts in leadership and team planning signal a possible end of an era for the iconic duo.

Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma as ODI Captain

One of the most talked-about developments ahead of the Australia series is Shubman Gill being appointed as the new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. The decision has sparked widespread debate among fans, cricket pundits, and former players alike. According to a report by The Telegraph, this move underscores the BCCI’s commitment to building a long-term team for the 2027 World Cup, sending a clear message that past achievements alone won’t guarantee a place in the squad.

“The national selection committee’s decision to remove Rohit from the ODI captaincy has sent across a stern message to perform or perish and practically put them on notice,” the report highlighted.

Form and Fitness to Decide Future Selection

With the 2027 ODI World Cup in sight, the report emphasizes that selection for India’s ODI squad will be merit-based, focused purely on current form and fitness rather than reputation or past records. Both Rohit and Virat last played international cricket in March 2025, during India’s Champions Trophy triumph, and have not featured in any official international matches since, apart from appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This long hiatus from competitive cricket raises questions about whether they can continue to perform at the highest level. Sources in the BCCI suggest that Rohit Sharma, who will be 40 at the start of the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, was never part of the selectors’ long-term plans. Likewise, Virat Kohli faces an uphill battle to maintain his spot amidst the emergence of young talent like Shubman Gill, who represents the new generation of Indian cricket.

Upcoming Series Could Be Decisive

India’s short-term ODI fixtures, including three matches against Australia, followed by series against South Africa and New Zealand, could be crucial in determining Rohit and Virat’s international futures. “It will be tough for both stalwarts to look beyond these matches,” the report noted. Cricket analysts believe that consistent performance during this period will be key for the veterans to remain in contention.

Veterans like Rohit and Virat have historically been match-winners for India, but with the BCCI increasingly focused on youthful, dynamic players to secure long-term success, the duo’s cricketing longevity appears uncertain. Former cricketers like Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir have reportedly advocated for giving opportunities to fresh legs, emphasizing that past accolades won’t influence selection in future tournaments.