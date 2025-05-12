End Of An Era: Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket With Immediate Effect

In a monumental moment for Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 36-year-old batting legend made the announcement through a heartfelt Instagram post, thanking fans, teammates, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their support throughout his red-ball journey.

Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies, went on to play 113 Tests for India, scoring over 8,800 runs at an average of nearly 50, including 29 centuries. He also holds the distinction of being one of India’s most successful Test captains, with 40 wins in 68 matches. His aggressive leadership style, fitness standards, and passion for the game helped redefine Indian cricket, especially overseas.

Kohli's final Test appearance came earlier this year, and while he remained silent about his future in the longest format until now, his decision marks the end of an era. While stepping away from Test cricket, Kohli has confirmed that he will continue to represent India in ODI format.