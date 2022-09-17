NewsCricket
ENGLAND LEGENDS VS WEST INDIES LEGENDS

ENG-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction: England Legends vs West Indies Legends Top Fantasy Picks, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, & match overview, ENG-L vs WI-L Live at 7:30 PM

England faced a defeat against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament while West Indies thrashed Bangladesh by 6 wickets.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 04:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ENG-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction: England Legends vs West Indies Legends Top Fantasy Picks, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, & match overview, ENG-L vs WI-L Live at 7:30 PM

Ian Bell's England Legends will take on Dwayne Smith's West Indies Legends in the 9th match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Saturday, September 17. Both England and West Indies are coming into this game with their last game abandoned without a ball being bowled. England faced a defeat against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament while West Indies thrashed Bangladesh by 6 wickets.

Match Details

England Legends vs West Indies

Road Safety World Series 2022 

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 

Saturday, September 17

7.30 PM

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11

Captain – Rikki Clarke

Vice-captain – Dwayne Smith

Wicketkeeper – William Perkins

Batters – Danza Hyatt, Darren Maddy, Dave Mohammad

All-rounders – Mascarenhas, Suliemann Benn

Bowlers – Daren Powell, Chris Tremlett, Santokie

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Live Streaming Details

England Legends and West Indies Legends will clash in the 9th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. The last encounters of both the teams were washed out due to rain and therefore they would be eager to get two points to their name. If we talk about, live streaming of the game between England Legends and West Legends. Fans in India can telecast the match both on TV as well as on digital platforms. Colours Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex will broadcast the match on Tv whereas Jio Tv and Voot will do the live streaming of the match.

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Probable XI

England: Mal Loye, Ian Bell (c), Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard (wk), Rikki Clarke, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker

West Indies:  Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith (c), Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, Daren Powell

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Full Squads

England Legends Squad: Phil Mustard(w), Ian Bell(c), Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker, Nick Compton, James Tindall

West Indies Legends Squad: Dwayne Smith(c), Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Brian Lara, Jerome Taylor

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

England Legends vs West Indies LegendsEngland Legends vs West Indies Legends news updateEngland Legends vs West Indies Legends newsEngland Legends vs West Indies Legends updateEngland Legends vs West Indies Legends dream 11England Legends vs West Indies Legends dream11England Legends Playing XIWest Indies Legends Playing XI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus