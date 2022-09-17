ENG-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction: England Legends vs West Indies Legends Top Fantasy Picks, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, & match overview, ENG-L vs WI-L Live at 7:30 PM

Ian Bell's England Legends will take on Dwayne Smith's West Indies Legends in the 9th match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Saturday, September 17. Both England and West Indies are coming into this game with their last game abandoned without a ball being bowled. England faced a defeat against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament while West Indies thrashed Bangladesh by 6 wickets.

Dwayne Smith (51) departs just after completing his fifty! He scored the second fifty of #RSWSSeason2 _



Well played big man! _#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #BANLvsWIL #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/2CE0fjQZ5M — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 11, 2022

Match Details

England Legends vs West Indies

Road Safety World Series 2022

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Saturday, September 17

7.30 PM

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11

Captain – Rikki Clarke

Vice-captain – Dwayne Smith

Wicketkeeper – William Perkins

Batters – Danza Hyatt, Darren Maddy, Dave Mohammad

All-rounders – Mascarenhas, Suliemann Benn

Bowlers – Daren Powell, Chris Tremlett, Santokie

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Live Streaming Details

England Legends and West Indies Legends will clash in the 9th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. The last encounters of both the teams were washed out due to rain and therefore they would be eager to get two points to their name. If we talk about, live streaming of the game between England Legends and West Legends. Fans in India can telecast the match both on TV as well as on digital platforms. Colours Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex will broadcast the match on Tv whereas Jio Tv and Voot will do the live streaming of the match.

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Probable XI

England: Mal Loye, Ian Bell (c), Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard (wk), Rikki Clarke, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker

West Indies: Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith (c), Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, Daren Powell

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Full Squads

England Legends Squad: Phil Mustard(w), Ian Bell(c), Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker, Nick Compton, James Tindall

West Indies Legends Squad: Dwayne Smith(c), Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Brian Lara, Jerome Taylor