ENG U19 vs IND U19 Dream11 Prediction Today: Best Fantasy Team, Playing 11, Pitch Report & Match Tips for 5th Youth ODI – July 7, 2025

The India U19 team will lock horns with England U19 in the highly anticipated 5th Youth ODI at Worcester, with both sides looking to gain crucial momentum. India, led by consistent top-order contributions and sharp bowling, holds the edge, but England will be eager to bounce back after mixed performances in the series so far. With exciting young talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre, and Yudhajit Guha for India, and Rocky Flintoff and Thomas Rew from the English camp, this encounter promises to be a fantasy cricket goldmine for Dream11 users.

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Pitch Report: New Road, Worcester

The pitch at County Ground, New Road tends to support bowlers, especially spinners, as the match progresses. The average 1st innings score hovers around 181, but recent scores have crossed 280, indicating the surface is improving for batting.

Pitch Type: Balanced with spin support

Avg 1st Innings Score (Last 5 matches): 181

Toss Factor: Teams batting second have won more games here

Weather: Overcast with slight humidity – could aid seamers early on

Probable Playing XIs

England U19 Predicted XI:

Ben Dawkins (wk)

Joe Moores

Ben Mayes

Rocky Flintoff

Thomas Rew

James Isbell

Ralphie Albert

Sebastian Morgan

Jack Home

James Minto

Tazeem Chaudry Ali

India U19 Predicted XI:

Ayush Mhatre

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vihaan Malhotra

Rahul Kumar

Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk)

Abhigyan Kundu

Kanishk Chouhan

R S Ambrish

Deepesh Devendran

Yudhajit Guha

Naman Pushpak

Top Dream11 Picks for ENG U19 vs IND U19

Top Batters:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (IND U19): Consistently scoring at No. 3, he’s a must-pick.

Rocky Flintoff (ENG U19): England’s most dependable batter in pressure situations.

Ayush Mhatre (IND U19): Strong with the new ball, likely to provide a fast start.

Top All-Rounders:

Jack Home (ENG U19): Can contribute with both bat and ball – great Dream11 value pick.

Kanishk Chouhan (IND U19): Has been impactful in the middle overs with his spin.

Top Bowlers:

Yudhajit Guha (IND U19): Leading wicket-taker for India; accurate and lethal.

Tazeem Ali (ENG U19): A mystery spinner who could exploit the conditions at Worcester.

Wicket-Keepers:

Thomas Rew (ENG U19): A safe bet behind the stumps and dependable with the bat.

Harvansh Pangalia (IND U19): Handy lower-order hitter and sharp with the gloves.

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction (Pre-Toss)

Suggested Dream11 Team Combination:

WKs: T Rew, H Pangalia

BATs: V Suryavanshi (C), A Mhatre, R Flintoff

ALLs: K Chouhan, J Home (VC), D Devendran

BOWs: Y Guha, T Ali, J Minto

Captain Pick: Vaibhav Suryavanshi – high-impact top-order batter

Vice-Captain Pick: Jack Home – value pick with bat & ball

Fantasy Tip: Opt for 6 Indian players and 5 English players considering form and venue stats

Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s ENG U19 vs IND U19 Match?

While England has home advantage, India's recent dominance in both departments gives them the upper hand.

Win Probability:

India U19: 65%

England U19: 35%

Predicted Score (If Batting First):

India U19: 318

England U19: 282