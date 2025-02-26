ENG vs AFG FREE Live Streaming, CT-2025: When, Where And How To Watch England vs Afghanistan ICC Champions Trophy 8th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online In India?

ENG vs AFG: England and Afghanistan are set to face off in a high-stakes ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday (February 26). With both teams coming off losses in their opening games and Tuesday’s Australia vs South Africa match being washed out, this encounter has turned into a virtual knockout, as a defeat would eliminate either side from semifinal contention.

England, who suffered a heavy defeat against Australia despite posting a 350-plus total, find themselves in a desperate situation. Their bowling attack struggled against Josh Inglis’ century, exposing vulnerabilities they must address against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Afghan side was outclassed by South Africa in their opening game and will need a strong all-round performance to stay in the tournament.

Rashid Khan in Focus as England Seek Redemption

Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan, who went wicketless in the last match, will be crucial for his team’s hopes. The leg-spinner’s ability to contain and strike in the middle overs could be decisive against an England side that has struggled against quality spin.

England’s recent form has been far from ideal, coming into this tournament after a 3-0 series loss to India. The defending T20 and ODI champions are at risk of an early exit, a stunning fall from grace considering their recent dominance in white-ball cricket. Captain Jos Buttler will be hoping his side can turn things around with a commanding performance against Afghanistan.

ENG vs AFG CT 2025: Match Details

Fixture: Afghanistan vs England, ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 26, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

ENG vs AFG Champions Trophy 2025: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Afghanistan and England take place?

The Afghanistan vs England match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled for Wednesday, February 26.

Where will the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Afghanistan and England be played?

The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time does the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Afghanistan and England begin?

The match is set to start at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Afghanistan and England?

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Network 18 channels.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Afghanistan and England?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioStar app.

ENG vs AFG: Full Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.