ENG vs AFG: Jofra Archer Creates History, Breaks James Anderson’s THIS Massive Record During Champions Trophy 2025 - Watch

England star pacer Jofra Archer created history after he became the fastest bowler to scalp 50 wickets in ODI cricket for England on Wednesday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The 29-year-old ended up clinching three wickets against Afghanistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy to reach the record. Archer scalped the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, and Rahmat Shah as Afghanistan was reeling for 37/3 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

On the back of this record, Archer surpassed the likes of James Anderson, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Lasith Malinga, and Mohammad Amir and became part of an elite list. Archer is currently tied with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mitchell Johnson as all of these players took 30 matches to reach 50 ODI wickets.

Archer who comes from Barbados started playing ODI cricket for England in 2019 and also helped his side win the ODI World Cup in the same year. In a short career, Archer has sustained many injuries and as a result, he was sidelined for multiple tours. He also failed to take part in the Ashes in 2023 and the same year’s ODI World Cup.

Talking about the game, England is locking horns with Afghanistan in a must-win game. Under the leadership of Jos Buttler, the English side sustained defeat to Australia in their opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

List Of Bowlers With Fastest 50 ODI Wickets For England

30 matches – Jofra Archer

31 matches – James Anderson

32 matches – Steve Harmison

33 matches – Steven Finn

34 matches – Stuart Broad, Darren Gough

ENG vs AFG Full Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.