ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today: Best Fantasy Picks, Pitch Report & Playing XI for 2nd Test at Edgbaston
Get the best ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction for today’s 2nd Test at Edgbaston with top fantasy tips, pitch report, player picks, and expert Dream11 team advice.
The focus shifts to Birmingham as India and England gear up for the 2nd Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston, beginning July 2 at 3:30 PM IST. With England leading 1-0 after a dominant win at Headingley, the pressure is now on India to level the series. As cricket fans await another high-intensity clash, Dream11 players are tuning in to analyze form, pitch conditions, and player roles to build the most effective fantasy teams.
ENG vs IND 2nd Test Overview – Build Your Dream11 on Strong Foundation
The first Test was a high-scoring affair, featuring five centuries and standout performances from both sides. Despite India’s batting efforts, England chased down the target with authority. This sets up a critical second Test where selecting in-form players and understanding pitch dynamics will be key to Dream11 success.
Edgbaston Weather & Pitch Report – Crucial Fantasy Factors
Weather Forecast:
Day 1 brings an 84% chance of rain, with interruptions also expected on Days 4 and 5. Conditions look relatively clear on Days 2 and 3, but weather will remain a deciding factor.
Pitch Report:
The Edgbaston surface traditionally assists seamers early in the match. With moisture from expected rain, swing and seam movement will dominate Days 1 and 2. As the game progresses, the pitch may flatten out, allowing batters to score more freely, and spinners could come into play on Days 4 and 5.
Fantasy players should consider front-loading their Dream11 squads with top-order batters and swing bowlers for maximum impact early in the match.
Top Dream11 Picks – ENG vs IND 2nd Test
England Players to Watch:
Ben Duckett
211 runs in 1 match
The in-form English opener has scored fifties in both innings of the first Test, including a century in the second. A must-have in most Dream11 teams.
Ollie Pope
114 runs in 1 match
Pope’s century in the first Test showed his confidence and timing. Positioned well in the order to take advantage of softening conditions, he’s a solid pick.
Joe Root
81 runs in 2 innings
Root underperformed by his standards in the first game but is too consistent to ignore. A reliable Dream11 selection, especially for grand leagues.
India Players to Watch:
Rishabh Pant
252 runs in 1 match
With centuries in both innings at Headingley, Pant was India’s top performer. His aggressive style and wicketkeeping duties make him an ideal Dream11 captain.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
105 runs in 1 match
Looked composed and in control at the top. With his current form, Jaiswal is a high-value pick across formats.
Shubman Gill
155 runs in 1 match
India’s captain impressed with a measured century. His leadership and steady scoring make him a strong contender for captain or vice-captain in fantasy contests.
Dream11 Fantasy Teams – Best Combinations for ENG vs IND 2nd Test
Team 1: Ideal for Head-to-Head and Small Leagues
Captain: Rishabh Pant
Vice-Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal
Batters: Shubman Gill, Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Nitish Reddy
Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir
Team 2: Grand League Strategy
Captain: Shubman Gill
Vice-Captain: Joe Root
Batters: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Shubman Gill
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
All-rounder: Ben Stokes
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue
Dream11 Strategy & Expert Advice
Prioritize pace bowlers early in the match as Edgbaston is known to assist seamers with the new ball.
Don’t overlook all-rounders like Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja, who can influence the match in both innings.
Given the possibility of rain-affected days, batters who can accelerate scoring and lower-order players with finishing ability gain fantasy value.
For grand leagues, consider differential picks like Brydon Carse or Nitish Reddy to separate your lineup from the crowd.
