ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today: Best Fantasy Picks, Pitch Report & Playing XI for 2nd Test at Edgbaston

The focus shifts to Birmingham as India and England gear up for the 2nd Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston, beginning July 2 at 3:30 PM IST. With England leading 1-0 after a dominant win at Headingley, the pressure is now on India to level the series. As cricket fans await another high-intensity clash, Dream11 players are tuning in to analyze form, pitch conditions, and player roles to build the most effective fantasy teams.

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Overview – Build Your Dream11 on Strong Foundation

The first Test was a high-scoring affair, featuring five centuries and standout performances from both sides. Despite India’s batting efforts, England chased down the target with authority. This sets up a critical second Test where selecting in-form players and understanding pitch dynamics will be key to Dream11 success.

Edgbaston Weather & Pitch Report – Crucial Fantasy Factors

Weather Forecast:

Day 1 brings an 84% chance of rain, with interruptions also expected on Days 4 and 5. Conditions look relatively clear on Days 2 and 3, but weather will remain a deciding factor.

Pitch Report:

The Edgbaston surface traditionally assists seamers early in the match. With moisture from expected rain, swing and seam movement will dominate Days 1 and 2. As the game progresses, the pitch may flatten out, allowing batters to score more freely, and spinners could come into play on Days 4 and 5.

Fantasy players should consider front-loading their Dream11 squads with top-order batters and swing bowlers for maximum impact early in the match.

Top Dream11 Picks – ENG vs IND 2nd Test

England Players to Watch:

Ben Duckett

211 runs in 1 match

The in-form English opener has scored fifties in both innings of the first Test, including a century in the second. A must-have in most Dream11 teams.

Ollie Pope

114 runs in 1 match

Pope’s century in the first Test showed his confidence and timing. Positioned well in the order to take advantage of softening conditions, he’s a solid pick.

Joe Root

81 runs in 2 innings

Root underperformed by his standards in the first game but is too consistent to ignore. A reliable Dream11 selection, especially for grand leagues.

India Players to Watch:

Rishabh Pant

252 runs in 1 match

With centuries in both innings at Headingley, Pant was India’s top performer. His aggressive style and wicketkeeping duties make him an ideal Dream11 captain.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

105 runs in 1 match

Looked composed and in control at the top. With his current form, Jaiswal is a high-value pick across formats.

Shubman Gill

155 runs in 1 match

India’s captain impressed with a measured century. His leadership and steady scoring make him a strong contender for captain or vice-captain in fantasy contests.

Dream11 Fantasy Teams – Best Combinations for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Team 1: Ideal for Head-to-Head and Small Leagues

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Vice-Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Batters: Shubman Gill, Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Nitish Reddy

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

Team 2: Grand League Strategy

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Joe Root

Batters: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Shubman Gill

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

All-rounder: Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue

Dream11 Strategy & Expert Advice

Prioritize pace bowlers early in the match as Edgbaston is known to assist seamers with the new ball.

Don’t overlook all-rounders like Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja, who can influence the match in both innings.

Given the possibility of rain-affected days, batters who can accelerate scoring and lower-order players with finishing ability gain fantasy value.

For grand leagues, consider differential picks like Brydon Carse or Nitish Reddy to separate your lineup from the crowd.