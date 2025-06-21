Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2919683https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/eng-vs-ind-rishabh-pant-breaks-ms-dhonis-record-pulls-off-acrobatic-celebration-after-century-against-england-watch-2919683.html
NewsCricket
RISHABH PANT

ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record, Pulls Off Acrobatic Celebration After Century Against England - WATCH

Rishabh Pant broke MS Dhoni’s record on Day 2 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday, June 21.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record, Pulls Off Acrobatic Celebration After Century Against England - WATCH Pic credit: BCCI

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant scripted history after scoring his 7th Test century on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday, June 21. The 27-year-old Pant, who resumed his innings on the overnight score of 65, brought off his century in style, hitting Shoaib Bashir for a massive six over deep mid-wicket.

With this, Pant broke MS Dhoni's record for most Test hundreds by an Indian wicket-keeper batter. Dhoni, the former India skipper, scored six centuries in Test cricket.

Indian Wicket-Keepers With Most Centuries In Test Cricket

7 Rishabh Pant
6 MS Dhoni
3 Wriddhiman Saha

After his historic century, Pant pulled off a somersault. His acrobatic celebration has gone viral on social media.

More To Follow...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK