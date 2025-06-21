India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant scripted history after scoring his 7th Test century on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday, June 21. The 27-year-old Pant, who resumed his innings on the overnight score of 65, brought off his century in style, hitting Shoaib Bashir for a massive six over deep mid-wicket.

With this, Pant broke MS Dhoni's record for most Test hundreds by an Indian wicket-keeper batter. Dhoni, the former India skipper, scored six centuries in Test cricket.

Indian Wicket-Keepers With Most Centuries In Test Cricket

7 Rishabh Pant

6 MS Dhoni

3 Wriddhiman Saha

After his historic century, Pant pulled off a somersault. His acrobatic celebration has gone viral on social media.

WHAT A KNOCK, WHAT A CELEBRATION!



2018, 2021 & now 2025 - continues on the English soil!



7th Test century

4th vs ENG in Tests

4th vs ENG in Tests

3rd in ENG in Tests

