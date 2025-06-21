ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record, Pulls Off Acrobatic Celebration After Century Against England - WATCH
Rishabh Pant broke MS Dhoni’s record on Day 2 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday, June 21.
India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant scripted history after scoring his 7th Test century on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday, June 21. The 27-year-old Pant, who resumed his innings on the overnight score of 65, brought off his century in style, hitting Shoaib Bashir for a massive six over deep mid-wicket.
With this, Pant broke MS Dhoni's record for most Test hundreds by an Indian wicket-keeper batter. Dhoni, the former India skipper, scored six centuries in Test cricket.
Indian Wicket-Keepers With Most Centuries In Test Cricket
7 Rishabh Pant
6 MS Dhoni
3 Wriddhiman Saha
After his historic century, Pant pulled off a somersault. His acrobatic celebration has gone viral on social media.
WHAT A KNOCK, WHAT A CELEBRATION!
2018, 2021 & now 2025 - continues on the English soil!
7th Test century
4th vs ENG in Tests
3rd in ENG in Tests#ENGvIND 1st Test, Day 2 | Streaming LIVE NOW on JioHotstar https://t.co/PLSZ49Mrj4… pic.twitter.com/MUySzy7Jr8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 21, 2025
