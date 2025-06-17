ENG vs IND: Sachin Tendulkar’s Appeal Ensures Pataudi Name Continues In Test Rivalry

ENG vs IND: India are set to take on England in a five-match Test series starting June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. The series was initially surrounded by debate after the England Cricket Board (ECB) proposed retiring the historic Pataudi Trophy, which had been awarded to the winner of the India-England Test series.

ECB Proposes Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

The ECB suggested a new trophy the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy named after two cricket legends, England's James Anderson and India’s Sachin Tendulkar. However, this move received criticism, as fans and former players felt it overlooked the legacy of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, one of India’s most iconic captains.

Sachin Tendulkar Intervenes

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar stepped in to preserve the Pataudi name. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Tendulkar personally reached out to both the BCCI and the ECB, urging them to keep the Pataudi connection alive. Jay Shah, former BCCI secretary and now ICC Chair, also played a key role in these discussions.

Pataudi Legacy to Be Preserved

The ECB has now confirmed that the Pataudi name will remain part of the India-England series. Instead of retiring the name, a new honour called the Pataudi Medal for Excellence will be introduced. This medal will be awarded to the winning captain of the series, ensuring that Pataudi’s legacy continues.

No Launch Ceremony for New Trophy

The official renaming of the trophy to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been postponed out of respect for those who lost their lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash. ECB officials said that both boards agreed to keep the announcement low-key.

There will be no formal launch event. Instead, the announcement will be made via press release on June 19, one day before the series begins. The host broadcaster will air pre-recorded videos of Anderson and Tendulkar.

A Bridge Between Tradition and Modernity

This decision allows both the old and new legacies to coexist. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will represent the modern era of the game, while the Pataudi Medal will continue to honour a historic figure in Indian cricket.

India vs England Test Series Schedule

1st Test: June 20–24 – Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: July 2–6 – Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: July 10–14 – Lord’s, London

4th Test: July 23–27 – Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: July 31–August 4 – The Oval, London

Pataudi Family Gives Consent

According to RevSportz, the Pataudi family has given its consent for the continued use of the family name. They welcomed the idea of the Pataudi Medal for Excellence, which will keep the family’s connection with the historic rivalry alive.

With both the Pataudi legacy and the new Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in place, the India vs England series will move forward with respect for the past and excitement for the future.