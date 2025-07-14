Advertisement
SHUBMAN GILL

ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill Scripts History, Breaks Rahul Dravid’s Record For MASSIVE Milestone

Shubman Gill, who is leading India for the first time in Test cricket, has been in fantastic form during the ongoing England tour. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 05:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill Scripts History, Breaks Rahul Dravid’s Record For MASSIVE Milestone Pic credit: BCCI

Shubman Gill has scripted history by breaking Rahul Dravid’s record of scoring the most runs in a Test series for India in England. During the India tour of England in 2002, Dravid scored a total of 602 runs in six innings and Gull crossed that run mark on Day 4 of the ongoing 3rd Test at Lord's on Sunday.

Most Runs By An Indian In A Series In England

Shubman Gill - 607* (2025)

Rahul Dravid - 602 (2002)

Virat Kohli - 593 (2018)

Sunil Gavaskar - 542 (1979)

Rahul Dravid - 461 (2011)

The 25-year-old Gill, who is leading India for the first time in Test cricket, has been in fantastic form during the ongoing England tour. He has scored 607 runs in the 6 innings so far. Now, Gill has the opportunity to break the record of Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar of scoring most runs in a Test series by an Indian captain.

Most Runs By Indian Captain In Test Series

Sunil Gavaskar  1978-79  West Indies  732

Virat Kohli        2016       England       655

Virat Kohli        2017      Sri Lanka      610

Shubman Gill   2025       England        603*

Virat Kohli       2018       England       593

India are chasing a total of 193 runs in the fourth innings of the third Test at Lord’s and go 2-1 up in the ongoing five-match series.

Shubman Gill Faces Sledging From Ben Duckett At Lord's 

After failing to score big in both innings in the third Test, India captain Shubman Gill faced  some sledging from England opener Ben Duckett at Lord's. 

"600 runs and he's done for this series. 600 runs is enough for this fella," said Duckett to his teammates, taking aim at Gill on Day of the Lord's Test. 

Notably, if India manage to beat England in the ongoing third match, Gill will become the fourth Indian captain after Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli to win a Test against England at Lord’s. 

