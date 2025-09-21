ENG Vs IRE 3rd T20I FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch England vs Ireland 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online?

ENG vs IRE 3rd T20I: The final T20I of the England vs Ireland series promises plenty of excitement as both teams gear up for the third and decisive match at The Village in Dublin on Sunday, September 21, 2025. With England leading the series 2-0, the Men in Blue of the UK aim to continue their dominant run on home soil. On the other hand, Ireland, having lost the first two encounters, will be desperate to outplay the visitors and salvage pride by leveling the series.

England comes into this game with high confidence after breaching the 300-run mark in recent ODIs against South Africa, showcasing their formidable batting firepower. Led by captain Jacob Bethell, the England squad will look to repeat their strong performances and maintain momentum heading into the T20I series conclusion.

ENG vs IRE 3rd T20I: Match Details

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The third and final T20I between England and Ireland will start at 6 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 5:30 PM IST. Fans should note that the match will take place at The Village in Dublin, a ground known for its balanced pitch that offers opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The conditions are expected to favor aggressive batting initially, but disciplined bowling and fielding will be crucial in defending totals.

England vs Ireland, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details

When will the England vs Ireland 3rd T20I match be played?

The ENG vs IRE 3rd T20I match is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, 2025.

At what time will the England vs Ireland 3rd T20I match get underway?

The match will start at 6:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Ireland 3rd T20I match be played?

The ENG vs IRE 3rd T20I will be held at The Village in Dublin.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the England vs Ireland 3rd T20I match in India?

The third ENG vs IRE T20I match will not be broadcast on television in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Ireland 3rd T20I match in India?

Live streaming of the ENG vs IRE 3rd T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website.

England vs India Full Squad For 3rd T20I

Full England Squad: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, Scott Currie, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker

Full Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Benjamin Calitz, Jordan Neill

England are keen to maintain their dominance, while Ireland will need a strong batting performance and disciplined bowling to claim a memorable victory. Fans can expect a competitive and entertaining contest, as both teams battle for pride in the series finale.