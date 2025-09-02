ENG Vs SA 1st ODI FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa 1st One Day Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

ENG vs SA 1st ODI: England and South Africa are set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series beginning on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at the iconic Headingley Stadium in Leeds. With both sides bringing strong squads and plenty of individual match-winners, the series opener promises to deliver high-quality cricket.

ENG vs SA 1st ODI: Match Details

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Live TV Broadcast (India): Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 1 HD

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and Fancode app

ENG vs SA: Current Form

England enter this series in strong form, having last played a 3-match ODI series against the West Indies in June, where they secured a dominant 3-0 clean sweep. The hosts will aim to carry that momentum into this home series and assert dominance early on. South Africa, meanwhile, are coming off a mixed outing against Australia. Although they clinched the series, the heavy defeat in the final ODI where Australia piled up over 400 runs may dent their confidence. Nevertheless, the Proteas will see this tour as an opportunity to regroup and bounce back against a formidable English side.

ENG vs SA 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details

When will the first ODI between England and South Africa be held?

The first ODI will be played on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Where is the first ODI between England and South Africa being played?

The opening game will be held at Headingley, Leeds.

When will the first ODI between England and South Africa start?

The first ODI starts at 5:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the England vs South Africa ODI Series live on TV in India?

The Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights. Matches will be shown on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa ODI Series in India?

Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and FanCode app.

With the series only three matches long, the first ODI at Headingley carries huge importance. A win would give either side early momentum and set the tone for the rest of the series. For England, it’s a chance to consolidate home advantage, while South Africa will look to prove themselves after an inconsistent run in Australia.