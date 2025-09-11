ENG vs SA 1st T20: Marco Jansen, Bosch Star As Proteas Go 1-0 Up Against England In Cardiff

ENG vs SA: The opening T20I between South Africa and England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, turned into a rain-affected thriller on Wednesday. Persistent showers delayed the start by nearly four hours and forced multiple interruptions, reducing what should have been a 40-over contest to a mere 12.5 overs in total. In the end, South Africa triumphed by 14 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

South Africa Post 97 in 7.5 Overs

After England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to field, South Africa made the most of the short outing with several batsmen contributing quick runs. Captain Aiden Markram played a fluent 28 from just 14 deliveries, striking two fours and two sixes, though he enjoyed some luck when Phil Salt dropped him in the deep. Donovan Ferreira added the late fireworks with an unbeaten 25 featuring three sixes, while Dewald Brevis chipped in with 23. South Africa eventually reached 97 for 5 in 7.5 overs. England pacer Luke Wood stood out with 2 for 22, including the wicket of opener Ryan Rickelton for a golden duck.

England’s Chase Falters

England were handed a stiff task of scoring 69 runs from just five overs a target that demanded a run rate close to 14 an over. Their chase got off to the worst possible start as Phil Salt holed out on the very first ball to Kagiso Rabada, while captain Harry Brook also departed without scoring. Jacob Bethell, fresh from his maiden professional century in the recent ODI, could only manage seven before falling to Marco Jansen.

Jansen and Bosch Deliver the Knockout Punch

Jos Buttler briefly kept England’s hopes alive with a 25-run knock but his dismissal to Jansen at the end of the fourth over proved decisive. England needed 26 off the final six balls, but Corbin Bosch, who dismissed Tom Banton with the opening delivery of the last over, ensured the hosts never came close. Jansen finished with 2 for 18, while Bosch claimed 2 for 20 as England were restricted to 54 for 5.

Series Moves to Old Trafford

With South Africa taking a 1-0 lead, the teams will now head to Old Trafford for the second T20I on Friday. England, who decided to rest Jofra Archer in the damp conditions, will look to bounce back, while the Proteas will aim to seal the series early.