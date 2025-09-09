ENG Vs SA 1st T20I FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa 1st T20 Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

ENG vs SA 1st T20: The Proteas enter the T20I series with renewed confidence after their ODI success. To strengthen their squad, they have recalled senior players David Miller and Keshav Maharaj, along with Donovan Ferreira. Captain Aiden Markram will be keen to maintain the winning momentum and test the squad depth ahead of future global assignments.

Sam Curran Returns For England

For England, the series brings the return of all-rounder Sam Curran, who replaces opener Ben Duckett, rested for the T20 leg. Curran, in sizzling form during the T20 Blast with 365 runs and 21 wickets in 15 matches, will be playing his first white-ball game for England in 2025. His inclusion adds balance to Harry Brook’s side.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ENG vs SA Match Details: Date, Venue & Time

Fixture: 1st T20I, England vs South Africa

Date: Wednesday, 10th September 2025

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Match Start Time: 11:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 10:30 PM IST

Live Telecast And Streaming Info

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.

England vs South Africa T20I Series: Complete Live Streaming Details

When and where is the 1st England vs South Africa T20I scheduled?

The opening T20I will take place at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Wednesday, September 10.

What time does the 1st T20I between England and South Africa start?

The match begins at 11:00 PM IST.

When will the toss for the 1st T20I be held?

The toss is set for 10:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the 1st T20I in India?

The game will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I in India?

Fans can stream the action live on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.

ENG vs SA: Full Squads

England: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

Key Players To Watch

For England, the focus will be on Sam Curran’s all-round contributions and Jos Buttler’s explosiveness at the top. South Africa, on the other hand, will rely on Aiden Markram’s leadership and David Miller’s finishing ability, with Kagiso Rabada spearheading the bowling attack.