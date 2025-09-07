ENG Vs SA 3rd ODI FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa 3rd One Day Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

ENG vs SA 3rd ODI: Harry Brook’s England will step onto the field with pride at stake when they take on South Africa in the third and final ODI on Sunday at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Having already lost the series 0-2, the defending world champions are battling poor form and face growing concerns over their ODI future.

England’s ODI Woes Continue

England’s struggles in the 50-over format have been evident throughout 2025. They were comprehensively beaten by seven wickets in the series opener, before falling agonisingly short in the second match, losing by just two runs. The defeats have seen them slump to the eighth spot in the ICC ODI rankings, raising questions about their chances of securing automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

South Africa Riding A Golden Run

In contrast, South Africa have been on a remarkable run this year. After clinching the World Test Championship (WTC) title earlier in 2025, the Proteas have now added bilateral ODI series wins against both Australia and England to their tally. Their young squad, mixed with experience, has shown maturity and consistency under skipper Temba Bavuma’s leadership.

Match Details: England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3 PM IST)

Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv app and website

ENG vs SA 3rd ODI: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the 3rd ODI between England and South Africa take place?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will be held on Sunday, September 7, at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss at 3 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd ODI between England and South Africa take place?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will be played at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Which channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between England and South Africa?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the 3rd ODI between England and South Africa be available?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will be available for live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

ENG vs SA: Squads For The 3rd ODI

England Playing XI: Harry Brook (captain), Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton.

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.