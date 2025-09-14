ENG Vs SA 3rd T20I FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa T20 Series Decider Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

ENG vs SA 3rd T20: The stage is set for a thrilling finish as England and South Africa face off in the third and final T20I of the series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Sunday, September 14. With the series locked at 1-1, both sides will be eager to clinch the decider and gain valuable momentum ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

England’s Record-Breaking Comeback

After losing the series opener by 14 runs via the DLS method, England bounced back in spectacular fashion. The hosts posted 304/6, the third-highest total in T20I history and their highest ever in the format. In doing so, they became the first full-member nation to breach the 300-run mark in T20 internationals.

Their mammoth batting display powered them to a 146-run victory, leveling the series and setting the tone for a blockbuster finale.

Phil Salt’s Fireworks Lead the Charge

Opener Phil Salt stole the show in the second T20I with a breathtaking knock. He smashed the fastest century by an England player, reaching three figures in just 39 balls, breaking Liam Livingstone’s previous record of 42 balls against Pakistan in 2021.

Salt’s form will be a huge positive for England heading into the decider, as he continues to emerge as one of the most destructive T20 batters.

Buttler and Brook Add to Proteas’ Woes

While Salt provided the fireworks, Jos Buttler (83) and Harry Brook (41) ensured England’s innings had depth and consistency. Their commanding performances left South Africa’s bowling attack struggling to contain the onslaught.

The Proteas will need to regroup quickly and find answers to England’s batting dominance if they are to secure the series. The series opener showed that the Proteas have what it takes to challenge England, but consistency will be the key in the decider.

England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Match Details

Date: Sunday, 14th September 2025

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Time: 7:00 PM IST (Toss at 6:30 PM IST)

Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV and FanCode apps & websites

ENG vs SA: Full Squads

England: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams