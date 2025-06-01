ENG Vs WI 2nd ODI FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch England vs West Indies Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

ENG vs WI: England will take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, June 1 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The hosts are currently leading the series 1-0 and will look to clinch the series with another dominant performance.

England's Big Win in First ODI

In the first ODI held on Thursday in Birmingham, England defeated West Indies by 238 runs, defending a massive total of 401 runs. The visitors were bowled out for just 162, as England registered their second-biggest win by runs in ODI history. Their biggest win remains a 242-run victory against Australia in 2018. This win is also England’s biggest-ever win against the West Indies.

Historic Feat With the Bat

England’s 400/8 in 50 overs was a special total as no player scored a century. This became the highest-ever ODI total without a single hundred, breaking South Africa’s 392/6 against Pakistan in 2007. This was also Harry Brook’s first match as England’s full-time white-ball captain.

ENG vs WI 2nd ODI: Match Details

Match: England vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

Date: Sunday, June 1

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Time: Match starts at 3:30 PM IST, Toss at 3:00 PM IST

ENG vs WI 2nd ODI: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match be played?

The second ODI between England and West Indies will be held on Sunday, June 1.

Where will the England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match be played?

The match is scheduled to take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

What time will the England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match start?

The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

In India, the match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

Live streaming of the match will be available on the Sony Liv app and official website.

With one win already under their belt, England will be keen to finish the job in Cardiff. West Indies, on the other hand, must bounce back strongly to keep the series alive. All eyes will be on this exciting clash as both teams take the field on Sunday.