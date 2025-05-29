ENG vs WI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live And What To Expect From The Series Opener?
England will take on the West Indies in the three-match ODI Series. Check the broadcasting details.
The England vs West Indies Men's ODI series kicks off today, May 29, 2025, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. This three-match series marks the beginning of a new era for England under the leadership of white-ball captain Harry Brook.
Live Streaming & Broadcast Information
India
TV Broadcast: Sony Sports TEN Network
Online Streaming: Sony LIV App and Website, FanCode
United Kingdom
TV Broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event
Online Streaming: Sky Go, NOW TV
United States & Canada
TV Broadcast: Willow TV
Online Streaming: Sling TV (Willow TV add-on)
Australia
TV Broadcast: Fox Cricket
Online Streaming: Kayo Sports
South Africa
TV Broadcast: SuperSport
Caribbean
TV Broadcast: SportsMax
Online Streaming: SportsMax App
Match Schedule
1st ODI: Thursday, May 29, 2025 – Edgbaston, Birmingham
2nd ODI: Sunday, June 1, 2025 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
3rd ODI: Tuesday, June 3, 2025 – Kennington Oval, London
Match Start Times:
1st & 3rd ODIs: 5:30 PM IST / 1:00 PM BST
2nd ODI: 3:30 PM IST / 11:00 AM BST
Match Preview
England enters this series aiming to reverse a seven-match ODI losing streak, their worst since 2001. Under new captain Harry Brook, the team is looking to implement an aggressive, high-scoring philosophy. Jamie Smith is set to open the batting alongside Ben Duckett, marking his debut in this role for ODIs. Jos Buttler returns as wicketkeeper, while Joe Root moves up the batting order. Adil Rashid will lead the spin attack in his 150th ODI appearance.
The West Indies, led by Shai Hope, are focusing on rebuilding and have included young talent Jewel Andrew, who impressed in the U19 Men's ODI World Cup. Notably, Shimron Hetmyer is absent from the squad.
Players to Watch
Harry Brook (ENG): Leading the team for the first time in ODIs, Brook's leadership and batting will be under scrutiny.
Jamie Smith (ENG): Making his debut as an opener, his performance could set the tone for England's innings.
Shai Hope (WI): As captain, his experience and batting prowess are vital for the West Indies' success.
Jewel Andrew (WI): The young talent's transition from U19 success to the senior team will be closely watched.
