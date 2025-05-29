ENG vs WI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live And What To Expect From The Series Opener?

The England vs West Indies Men's ODI series kicks off today, May 29, 2025, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. This three-match series marks the beginning of a new era for England under the leadership of white-ball captain Harry Brook.

Live Streaming & Broadcast Information

India

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports TEN Network

Online Streaming: Sony LIV App and Website, FanCode

United Kingdom

TV Broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event

Online Streaming: Sky Go, NOW TV

United States & Canada

TV Broadcast: Willow TV

Online Streaming: Sling TV (Willow TV add-on)

Australia

TV Broadcast: Fox Cricket

Online Streaming: Kayo Sports

South Africa

TV Broadcast: SuperSport

Caribbean

TV Broadcast: SportsMax

Online Streaming: SportsMax App

Match Schedule

1st ODI: Thursday, May 29, 2025 – Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd ODI: Sunday, June 1, 2025 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd ODI: Tuesday, June 3, 2025 – Kennington Oval, London

Match Start Times:

1st & 3rd ODIs: 5:30 PM IST / 1:00 PM BST

2nd ODI: 3:30 PM IST / 11:00 AM BST

Match Preview

England enters this series aiming to reverse a seven-match ODI losing streak, their worst since 2001. Under new captain Harry Brook, the team is looking to implement an aggressive, high-scoring philosophy. Jamie Smith is set to open the batting alongside Ben Duckett, marking his debut in this role for ODIs. Jos Buttler returns as wicketkeeper, while Joe Root moves up the batting order. Adil Rashid will lead the spin attack in his 150th ODI appearance.

The West Indies, led by Shai Hope, are focusing on rebuilding and have included young talent Jewel Andrew, who impressed in the U19 Men's ODI World Cup. Notably, Shimron Hetmyer is absent from the squad.

Players to Watch

Harry Brook (ENG): Leading the team for the first time in ODIs, Brook's leadership and batting will be under scrutiny.

Jamie Smith (ENG): Making his debut as an opener, his performance could set the tone for England's innings.

Shai Hope (WI): As captain, his experience and batting prowess are vital for the West Indies' success.

Jewel Andrew (WI): The young talent's transition from U19 success to the senior team will be closely watched.