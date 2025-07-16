ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Top Picks, Probable XIs & Match Preview from Southampton

Southampton is set to host a high-stakes opener as England Women lock horns with India Women in the 1st ODI on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. This encounter isn't just about one-day bragging rights—it's the continuation of a fascinating rivalry between two top-tier sides with World Cup ambitions. Having clinched a landmark T20I series win against England for the first time on English soil, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India are brimming with confidence. Meanwhile, England, rejuvenated by the return of skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and star spinner Sophie Ecclestone, will be eager to restore parity.

Momentum with India, Pressure on Hosts

India’s 3-2 T20I series victory was a historic breakthrough, and Harmanpreet's side will want to replicate that dominance in the ODI format. With the ODI World Cup 2025 just months away on home soil, this three-match series presents the perfect dress rehearsal for India.

The batting line-up remains one of the team’s strongest assets. Smriti Mandhana, fresh off her consistent T20 form, will anchor the top order alongside Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues, while power-hitters Richa Ghosh and Amanjot Kaur provide lower-order firepower. Skipper Harmanpreet brings leadership and finishing prowess, vital in crunch scenarios.

But it’s not all rosy for India. Injuries to frontline pacers Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh, and Pooja Vastrakar have weakened the fast-bowling department. The onus now falls on Arundhati Reddy and seam-bowling all-rounders like Amanjot and Sayali Ganesh to deliver under pressure.

England Welcomes Back Heavyweights

For England, the ODI series is a chance to bounce back and reassert dominance. The return of Nat Sciver-Brunt—one of the world’s premier all-rounders—couldn’t have been more timely. Sciver’s ability to anchor innings and contribute with the ball adds much-needed balance.

Also back is world No.1 ODI spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who missed the West Indies tour due to injury. Her battle with India's left-handers, particularly Mandhana, will be a key subplot.

Alongside them, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, and Alice Capsey round out a solid batting core, while bowlers like Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean offer variety in English conditions.

Dream11 Fantasy Picks: Top Players to Watch

For fantasy cricket enthusiasts, the 1st ODI offers a wealth of talent:

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones (ENG)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND), Harleen Deol (IND)

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG, Captain), Pratika Rawal (IND), Amanjot Kaur (IND, Vice-Captain)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (ENG), Charlie Dean (ENG), Arundhati Reddy (IND), Lauren Filer (ENG), N Sree Charani (IND)

This balanced 6:5 IND to ENG player ratio reflects India’s recent form but respects England’s home advantage.

Predicted XIs: Balanced Combinations on Both Sides

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, N Sree Charani

Key Head-to-Head Stats

ODI Head-to-Head: England Women lead 40-34 in 76 encounters

India’s last ODI win against England came during their 2022 tour, and they'll be eager to repeat that feat with a younger, re-energized squad.

What to Expect: High-Intensity Clash in Swing-Friendly Conditions

Southampton’s Ageas Bowl is expected to offer pace and carry early on, before aiding spinners later in the innings. Batting first could be a slight advantage. The clash between India’s spin-rich attack and England’s aggressive batting will be one to watch, as both sides gear up to fine-tune combinations before the global showpiece.