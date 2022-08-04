NewsCricket
ENG-W vs NZ-W Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch England Women vs New Zealand Women Live in India

We are closing on to the group stage of women's T20 cricket at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. In the 12th match of the mega event, New Zealand women and England women will take each other. Expect it to be a high-octane contest. NZ Women beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs to jump to top 2 in points table in Group A. The stars in that game for White Ferns were Hayley Jensen who finished with 3 wickets and batter Suzie Bates who smashed 34, the highest individual score in the game. 

England, on the other hand, will be without their captain Heather Knight, who has been ruled out of the CWG as well as The Hundred due to a hip injury she picked up in the 1st match vs South Africa. England are Group B toppers at the moment and are favourites to beat NZ despite their captain missing. They beat SA by 26 runs in their last game. All-rounder Alice Capsey and Amy Jones are in good form and expect them to deliver the goods in this encounter as well. 

Match Details

When will the England Women vs New Zealand Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The England Women vs New Zealand Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on Thursday (August 4).

Where will the England Women vs New Zealand Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The England Women vs New Zealand Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the England Women vs New Zealand Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?

The the England Women vs New Zealand Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match will start at 10.30 PM IST.

How can I watch the England Women vs New Zealand Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match?

The the England Women vs New Zealand Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony Six Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the England Women vs New Zealand Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match?

The the England Women vs New Zealand Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.

