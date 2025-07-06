England Add This Player To Squad For 3rd Test Vs India After Crushing Defeat At Edgbaston

England added fast bowler Gus Atkinson to their squad for the third Test against India after their crushing 336-run defeat in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

After their impressive win at Edgbaston, India levelled the five-match series for ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at 1-1. The third Test will be played at Lord's from Thursday, July 10.

"The England Men’s selection panel has added Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson to the squad for the Rothesay third Test match against India at Lord's, starting on Thursday, July 10," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a media release.

"The 27-year-old Surrey fast bowler returns to the England Test set-up after sustaining a right hamstring injury in our victory over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in May," it added.

England Men's Test Squad



Ben Stokes (Durham) – Captain

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Shoaib Bashir (Somerset)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Sam Cook (Essex)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

