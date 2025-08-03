England Aim To Rewrite History With 374-Run Chase At The Oval; Can They Break 123-Year-Old Record?

England face a monumental task at The Oval as they look to chase down a mammoth target of 374 runs against India in the fifth and final Test. If successful, it would rewrite the history books, eclipsing a record that has stood for more than a century.

The highest successful fourth-innings chase at The Oval remains 263 for 9, achieved by England against Australia way back in 1902. To better that feat by over 100 runs would be a defining statement for Ben Stokes' men, particularly under the aggressive 'Bazball' era that has transformed England’s Test cricket in recent years.

India in Control, But England Confident

India posted 396 in their second innings, thanks to a superb 118 by opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, a gritty half-century from Washington Sundar (53), and valuable contributions from Akash Deep (66) and Ravindra Jadeja (48). This has set England a mountain to climb, but not for the first time. England, who closed Day 3 at 50 for 1, need a further 324 runs with nine wickets in hand. Zak Crawley’s dismissal off the final ball of the day by Mohammed Siraj was a setback, but the team remains optimistic.

Chasing History

Recent form offers some hope. England chased down 378 at Edgbaston in 2022 and overhauled 371 at Headingley in the first test, proving they are capable of monumental fourth-innings efforts. However, The Oval has traditionally been a tough venue for run-chases, and the surface is expected to deteriorate further as the match progresses.

This means the contributions of seasoned campaigners like Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Jamie Smith will be crucial. India, on the other hand, will rely heavily on their pace attack led by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep with the help of spinners Ravindra Jadeja and to defend the target.

Stakes at Their Peak

A successful chase would not only seal the series for England but also go down as one of the greatest Test match victories in the modern era. For India, defending this total would be a fitting end to a hard-fought tour, reinforcing their resilience away from home.

Day 4 promises high drama at The Oval, as history beckons for Ben Stokes’ England. Will they chase down 374 and break a 123-year-old record, or will India’s bowlers write the final chapter?