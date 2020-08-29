हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ben stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' father diagnosed with brain cancer

Ged, a former New Zealand rugby league player, was admitted to hospital in Johannesburg ahead of England`s Boxing Day Test with South Africa last year.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes&#039; father diagnosed with brain cancer
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

England all-rounder Ben Stokes` father Ged has said he was diagnosed with brain cancer in January after a trip to South Africa to watch his son play in the four-Test series.

Ged, a former New Zealand rugby league player, was admitted to hospital in Johannesburg ahead of England`s Boxing Day Test with South Africa last year.

The cancer diagnosis was made on his return to New Zealand.

"They (doctors) had to assess how I travelled and from that they discovered I had a couple of tumours on my brain," the 64-year-old told the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

"So, basically brain cancer. How that came about nobody knows but obviously I`ve had a few bangs on my head through my life so that`s probably contributed to it."

Ben, who missed England`s final two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton earlier this month, travelled to New Zealand citing family reasons.

"I didn`t sleep for a week and my head wasn`t really in it," the 29-year-old England vice-captain told the Herald. "Leaving (the team) was the right choice from a mental point of view."

Tags:
Ben stokesEngland cricketEngland Vs South AfricaEngland vs PakistanCricket
Next
Story

Australian players barred from using sweat from head, face, neck on ball
  • 33,87,500Confirmed
  • 61,529Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M36S

Yoga class with PM Modi to stay fit