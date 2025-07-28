England Announce 15-Member Squad For 5th Test vs India; All Rounder Jamie Overton Makes Comeback

IND vs ENG: England have named their squad for the much-anticipated fifth and final Test against India at The Oval, starting Thursday, July 31. Leading the five-match series 2-1, Ben Stokes and his team will look to seal the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, while India aim to level the contest after pulling off a remarkable draw in Manchester.

Overton Returns To Boost Pace Attack

The only change to England’s squad from the fourth Test is the inclusion of Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton. The 31-year-old, who last played a Test in 2022 against New Zealand, returns to the red-ball setup after three years. Overton impressed in his debut with a 97-run knock and two wickets, and his familiarity with The Oval—Surrey’s home ground—makes him a strategic addition.

His selection not only boosts England’s fast-bowling options but also strengthens the lower-order batting, an area where England look to extend their advantage.

IND vs ENG: England's Full Squad for 5th Test

- Ben Stokes (Captain)

- Jofra Archer

- Gus Atkinson

- Jacob Bethell

- Harry Brook

- Brydon Carse

- Zak Crawley

- Liam Dawson

- Ben Duckett

- Jamie Overton

- Ollie Pope

- Joe Root

- Jamie Smith

- Josh Tongue

- Chris Woakes

England Lead 2-1 After Old Trafford Draw

England began the series with a dominant five-wicket win in Leeds. India bounced back with a record-breaking victory at Edgbaston, before England edged the third Test at Lord’s by 22 runs in a nail-biting finish.

The fourth Test in Manchester saw England control the game for the most part, but India’s fightback, led by Shubman Gill (103), KL Rahul, *Ravindra Jadeja (107), and *Washington Sundar (101), helped the visitors save the match and keep the series alive at 2-1.

England Eyeing Trophy Glory, India Chasing History

The final Test at The Oval is now a must-win for India to level the series 2-2. A draw or win for England would hand them the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. While it’s the inaugural edition of this Test trophy, there is still no official word from the BCCI or ECB about who retains the silverware if the series ends in a draw.

England’s combination for the fifth Test could see Overton slot in for a spinner, depending on the pitch and weather conditions in London. Liam Dawson, who had little impact in the second innings of the fourth Test, may be the player to make way.

A win for England would be a historic series triumph in the first-ever Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. For India, a 2-2 draw would mark a heroic comeback and a significant morale booster ahead of their upcoming home season.

With both teams carrying momentum and plenty of individual stars in form, the final Test at The Oval promises a thrilling conclusion to what has been one of the most fiercely contested series in recent times.