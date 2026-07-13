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England announce playing XI for 1st ODI against India: Jacob Bethell to open, check full line-up

England announced their playing eleven for the opening One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 10:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
England announce playing XI for 1st ODI against India: Jacob Bethell to open, check full line-up
Image Credit: IANS

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