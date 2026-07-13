/England announce playing XI for 1st ODI against India: Jacob Bethell to open, check full line-up

Jofra Archer, who had a good time in the 4-0 T20I series win, is back in the ODI set-up for the first time since November last year and will handle fast-bowling duties with Josh Tongue, which means there’s no place for Gus Atkinson. Following the series opener at Edgbaston, India and England will play further ODIs in Cardiff (July 16) and Lord's (July 19).