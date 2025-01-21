England Announce Playing XI For 1st T20I vs India, This Star Pacer Returns; Check Details

England have announced their playing XI for the T20 International against India, which will be played on Wednesday at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The five-match series against India and the three one-day internationals that follow and England's first matches with Brendon McCullum as their white-ball coach. With the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, England will start their white-ball era under Brendon McCullum, who has transformed their Test side.

Phil Salt will keep wicket and open the batting with Ben Duckett in the first T20I against India. Captain Jos Buttler is set to bat at three and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have been also named in the side.

Notably, Wood will play on Wednesday for the first time since August. The 35-year-old pacer has not played since the first Test against Sri Lanka last summer after a stress fracture was discovered in his elbow while he was sidelined with a minor thigh issue.

On the other hand, Gus Atkinson has been selected for his first white-ball matches since 2023 on the back of a stellar debut year in Test cricket where he took 52 wickets in 11 matches in 2024. He has previously played three T20s and nine ODIs.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Jacob Bethell has also retained his place after a breakthrough winter.

Meanwhile, Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Rehan Ahmed are the players to miss out on a place in McCullum's first XI.

Speaking ahead of the first T20I against India, England skipper Jos Buttler said it's going to be a great series against a really top side. He also spoke about his relationship with McCullum.

"It's going to be a great series against a really top side in their own conditions. So loads to look forward to. Phil Salt will keep wicket, he's obviously been playing brilliantly in T20 cricket for a while now. Ben Duckett will be with him at the top of the order," Buttler said.

"It is not a new set up because Baz [McCullum] has been around for a while and there are a lot of players in this squad that have been with him in the Test set up. I am looking forward to building that relationship. It is going to be a great series against a really top side in their own conditions," he added.

England Playing XI: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook (vc), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood