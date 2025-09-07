England have made one change to their team for the third and final one-day international against South Africa which will be played in Southampton, on Sunday. Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton has replaced Saqib Mahmood in England's Playing XI for Sunday's match.

Jamie Overton has been recalled to England's team for the third and final one-day international against South Africa in Southampton on Sunday. The 31-year-old Overton will make his first appearance of the series on Sunday. Earlier this week, Overton announced that he will take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket to focus on the white-ball game, thereby ruling himself out of this winter's Ashes series against Australia.

Overton, who was part of CSK in the IPL 2025, has played six ODIs for England, most recently against West Indies at Edgbaston in May.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Overton's return is the only change for England, which means there is continued faith in all-rounders Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks and potentially Joe Root - to share the responsibilities of a fifth bowler instead of selecting a specialist.



ALSO READ: Sam Curran Added To England Squad For T20Is Against South Africa, Ireland; Ben Duckett Rested; Check Updated Teams

Ben Duckett Also Finds A Place In England's Playing XI

Meanwhile, opener Ben Duckett has also been named in England's XI for the third ODI against South Africa, even though it is a dead rubber.

The left-hander, who has become an all-format regular in the past 12 months, looked utterly out of sorts during a laboured 14 off 33 balls at Lord’s on Thursday. He has been rested for the three T20s against Proteas, starting in Cardiff on Wednesday.

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said Duckett will benefit from the opportunity to recharge the batteries after the third ODI in Southampton.

"We need certain players to be firing and Ben is certainly one of those. At this point in time, this [break] is the best way to maximise performances going forward as we head into a big winter. This is a good opportunity for Ben to get a bit of rest," Trescothick said during a news conference.

"We need the boys firing going into November, December, January. That's not to say things aren't important coming up, but sometimes you just have to take your foot off the gas a bit and rejuvenate the mind. Then you can get back on the horse and crack on," he added.

England, who are 2-0 down in the three-match series after losing at Headingley and Lord's, will be playing for pride, in the third ODI.

England Playing XI For 3rd ODI Against South Africa

Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid