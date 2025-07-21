Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2934934https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/england-announce-playing-xi-for-4th-test-against-india-check-whos-in-whos-out-2934934.html
NewsCricket
IND VS ENG

England Announce Playing XI For 4th Test Against India; Check Who's IN, Who's Out

England, who are currently leading the five-match Test series 2-1, have confirmed their playing XI for the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2025, 08:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

England Announce Playing XI For 4th Test Against India; Check Who's IN, Who's Out Pic credit: Lord's Cricket Ground

England on Monday announced their playing XI for the fourth Test against India, which will be played at Old Trafford from Wednesday, July 23.

Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson has replaced the injured Shoaib Bashir in England's playing XI. This will be Dawson’s first Test appearance since July 2017.

The Ben Stoke-led England are currently leading the five-match Test series 2-1 after a thrilling win in the third Test at the Lord's.

England line-up:

1.⁠ ⁠Zak Crawley
2.⁠ ⁠Ben Duckett
3.⁠ ⁠Ollie Pope
4.⁠ ⁠Joe Root
5.⁠ ⁠Harry Brook
6.⁠ ⁠Ben Stokes (c)
7.⁠ ⁠Jamie Smith (wk)
8.⁠ ⁠Liam Dawson
9.⁠ ⁠Chris Woakes
10.⁠ ⁠Brydon Carse
11.⁠ ⁠Jofra Archer

More To Follow...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK