England, who are currently leading the five-match Test series 2-1, have confirmed their playing XI for the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford.
England on Monday announced their playing XI for the fourth Test against India, which will be played at Old Trafford from Wednesday, July 23.
Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson has replaced the injured Shoaib Bashir in England's playing XI. This will be Dawson’s first Test appearance since July 2017.
The Ben Stoke-led England are currently leading the five-match Test series 2-1 after a thrilling win in the third Test at the Lord's.
England line-up:
1. Zak Crawley
2. Ben Duckett
3. Ollie Pope
4. Joe Root
5. Harry Brook
6. Ben Stokes (c)
7. Jamie Smith (wk)
8. Liam Dawson
9. Chris Woakes
10. Brydon Carse
11. Jofra Archer
