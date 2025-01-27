Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2849561https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/england-announce-playing-xi-for-must-win-3rd-t20i-against-india-no-place-for-this-player-check-details-2849561.html
NewsCricket
IND VS ENG

England Announce Playing XI For Must-Win 3rd T20I Against India, No Place For This Player; Check Details

England must win the third T20I in Rajkot to keep their hopes of claiming the five-match series alive, with India currently leading 2-0.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2025, 04:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

England Announce Playing XI For Must-Win 3rd T20I Against India, No Place For This Player; Check Details Pic credit: England Cricket

England have announced their playing XI for the third T20I of the five-match series against India which will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28.

Despite losing the second T20I in Chennai, the Jos Buttler-led England haven't made any change in their playing XI for the third T20I of the series. 

Brydon Carse has retained his place after replacing Gus Atkinson in the second T20I, where he scored 31 off 17 before taking 3-29 to stall India's run chase. On the other hand, Jamie Smith has also kept his place in the starting XI after making his debut on Saturday, when Jacob Bethell was ruled out due to illness.

England have stuck with a pace-heavy bowling attack that includes Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. 

England must win the third T20I in Rajkot to keep their hopes of claiming the five-match series alive, with India currently leading 2-0. England were thrashed by seven wickets in the first T20I in Kolkata before a nail-biting two-wicket defeat in Chennai.

England playing XI for 3rd T20I vs India: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (WK), Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid Mark Wood

 

 

More To Follow...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK