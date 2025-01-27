England Announce Playing XI For Must-Win 3rd T20I Against India, No Place For This Player; Check Details

England have announced their playing XI for the third T20I of the five-match series against India which will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28.

Despite losing the second T20I in Chennai, the Jos Buttler-led England haven't made any change in their playing XI for the third T20I of the series.

Brydon Carse has retained his place after replacing Gus Atkinson in the second T20I, where he scored 31 off 17 before taking 3-29 to stall India's run chase. On the other hand, Jamie Smith has also kept his place in the starting XI after making his debut on Saturday, when Jacob Bethell was ruled out due to illness.

England have stuck with a pace-heavy bowling attack that includes Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

England must win the third T20I in Rajkot to keep their hopes of claiming the five-match series alive, with India currently leading 2-0. England were thrashed by seven wickets in the first T20I in Kolkata before a nail-biting two-wicket defeat in Chennai.

England playing XI for 3rd T20I vs India: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (WK), Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid Mark Wood

We have named an unchanged team for our third T20I v India as we look to pull one back in the series



The game will get underway at 13:30 GMT (19:00 local) in Rajkot tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5LQJPO3s5B — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 27, 2025

