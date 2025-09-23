England Announce Squad For Ashes Series vs Australia; Ben Stokes To Lead, Harry Brook Named Vice-Captain - Check Complete Team

England have announced the 16-member squad for the much anticipated five-Test Ashes series against Australia, which is scheduled to begin on November 21 in Perth. The series is a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Ben Stokes, who is continuing his recovery from a shoulder injury that ruled him out of the fifth Test against India back in July-August, will lead England against Australia.

Meanwhile, Harry Brook has been confirmed as England’s vice-captain for the Ashes tour, replacing Ollie Pope.

Brook's elevation comes after he took over from Jos Buttler as England's limited-overs captain earlier this year. With lingering doubts over Stokes’ fitness, his vice-captaincy takes on added significance.

"Test Captain Ben Stokes continues his recovery from the shoulder injury that ruled him out of the final Test against India at the Kia Oval and remains on track to be available for the start of the Test series in November," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Tuesday.



Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood Back In Red-Ball Scheme Of Things

In a major boost for England, spinner Shoaib Bashir and pacer Mark Wood back in the red-ball scheme of things. Bashir had been ruled out midway through the India Test series after sustaining a finger injury during the Lord's Test. Wood, on the other hand, returns to England's longest format squad after recuperating from a left knee injury.

The series will mark England's second assignment in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, having played a thrilling five-match series against India earlier this home summer.

England squads For The Ashes against Australia

Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood

England vs Australia Ashes Series Schedule

1st Test: November 21-25, Perth

2nd Test: December 4-8, Brisbane

3rd Test: December 17-21, Adelaide

4th Test: December 25-29, Melbourne

5th Test: January 3-7 2026, Sydney