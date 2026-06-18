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England announce squad for historic women's test against India at Lord's; Alice Capsey eyes debut

England have named a 15-member squad for the historic one-off Women's Test against India at Lord's from July 10-13, with Alice Capsey and Tilly Corteen-Coleman in line for their Test debuts. The match will be the first-ever women's Test played at the iconic venue.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
England announce squad for historic women's test against India at Lord's; Alice Capsey eyes debut
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

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