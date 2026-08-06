/England announce squad for Pakistan Tests: Jacob Bethell misses out; Ollie Pope, Brydon Carse return; check full team

England have named a 16-member squad for the first two of the three Tests against Pakistan starting later this month. The three match series will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.
Joe Root will lead the side for the first time in the series since Ben Stokes retired from Test cricket, with the end of the home series against New Zealand.
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Dan Lawrence Makes His Comeback
Middle-order batter Dan Lawrence has been added to the Test side for the first time in two years. Lawrence, who's featured in 14 Tests for England, has 671 runs to his name, which includes four half-centuries.
He earns his way back into the England squad on the back of an impressive run in the County Championship season, where he has amassed a whopping 788 runs off 13 innings at an average of 65.66.
Jacob Bethell Misses Out
On the other hand, all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the entire series due to a knee injury. Bethell had sustained a right knee injury during the ODI series against India and will miss the entire series against Pakistan. He also missed the ongoing season of The Hundred.
In his absence, Jordan Cox- who made his Test debut against New Zealand at The Oval earlier this summer - is set to bat at No. 3.
Meanwhile, Sam Cook is also included having played one Test against Zimbabwe last summer, while Brydon Carse and Ollie Pope return for the first time since last winter’s Ashes Series defeat in Australia.
Selector Marcus North Opens Up On England Squad
England Men National Selector, Marcus North feels that English squad is very balanced.
"We have selected a squad for the first two Tests that balances rising talent with the experience needed against a quality Pakistan team," said Marcus.
"Dan Lawrence returns following an exceptional season so far with Surrey and we believe he has the right level of experience, maturity and skill to complement our middle order. Jordan Cox is well regarded as one of the most exciting talents in English cricket and will have the opportunity to bat at three in place of Jacob Bethell, who sadly misses this series through injury," he added.
England Squad For Pakistan Tests
Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue
ENG vs PAK Series Schedule:
1st Test - 19-23 August, Headingley, Leeds
2nd Test - 27-31 August, Lord’s, London
3rd Test - 9-13 September, Edgbaston, Birmingham
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