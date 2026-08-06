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England announce squad for Pakistan Tests: Jacob Bethell misses out; Ollie Pope, Brydon Carse return; check full team

Joe Root will lead the England side for the first time in the series since Ben Stokes retired from Test cricket. The three match series will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 05:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
England announce squad for Pakistan Tests: Jacob Bethell misses out; Ollie Pope, Brydon Carse return; check full team
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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