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England announce squad for T20Is against India, James Coles earns maiden call‑up; check complete team

James Coles, who became the most expensive buy of the 2026 Men's Hundred competition, has earned his maiden call‑up to England’s T20I team for the upcoming five-match series against India.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 01:56 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 01:56 AM IST
England announce squad for T20Is against India, James Coles earns maiden call‑up; check complete team
Image Credit: @englandcricket/X

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