England have announced their squads for the upcoming white ball series against South Africa and Ireland. England will play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20Is against South Africa. The ODI series begins on Tuesday, September 2 in Headingley.

The home series against Proteas will be followed by a three-match T20I series against Ireland in Malahide with the opening game on Wednesday, September 17.

Harry Brook, who was appointed England’s white-ball captain after the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, will continue to lead in the home series against South Africa.

Hosts have got a major boost in the form of pacer Jofra Archer’s inclusion for both the ODI and the T20I series. Archer had starred for England during the recent five-Test series against India, having made his comeback to the longest format following a four-year hiatus.

On the other hand, Sonny Baker has won his maiden England call-up for the ODI series against South Africa after impressing in the winter with the England Lions and during the Vitality Blast and The Hundred.

Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell has been named skipper for the tour of Ireland, with Brook rested for the three-match T20I series.

England Squads For Series Against South Africa, Ireland

For South Africa ODIs: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith

For South Africa T20Is: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

For Ireland T20Is: Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.