England Announce Test Squad For India Series Opener At Headingley: Jamie Overton Returns, Gus Atkinson Misses Out

In a much-anticipated move, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a 14-member squad for the first Test against India, set to begin on June 20, 2025, at Headingley, Leeds. With Ben Stokes returning as captain, the selection reflects a blend of experience, resilience, and fresh firepower, as England gears up to host one of the most fiercely contested rivalries in world cricket.

Full Squad for 1st Test:

Ben Stokes – Captain, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

Injury Forces Change in Pace Department

One of the most notable absentees from the squad is Gus Atkinson, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained during the recent Test series against Zimbabwe. His unavailability opens the door for a returning Jamie Overton, who last played a Test in 2022 but has since battled injuries. His pace and bounce will be crucial in Headingley's traditionally lively surface.

Return of Senior Campaigners

Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse make welcome returns, both having recovered from respective injuries. Woakes, especially, will be vital for English conditions with his swing and seam expertise, while Carse adds depth to the bowling attack.

Youth Infusion

The squad includes promising all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who missed the Zimbabwe series due to IPL commitments but now slots back in. Bethell’s presence adds versatility in both batting and left-arm spin, while Jamie Smith continues behind the stumps after impressing in his debut series.

Strategic Outlook

This squad signals England’s intent to mix aggression with composure. The batting lineup is robust, led by seasoned names like Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Ollie Pope, while younger batters like Harry Brook and Zak Crawley add flair. On the bowling front, Shoaib Bashir, the promising off-spinner, has been retained, likely as a key weapon against India's right-hand-dominated batting lineup.