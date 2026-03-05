Gems of Mohammad Amir: Despite Semi-Final prediction flop, Baba Amir doubles down - England to Beat India at Wankhede!

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir has sparked controversy with a bold prediction regarding the T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England. Speaking on the news show "Haarna Mana Hai," Amir suggested that England holds the tactical advantage over Suryakumar Yadav’s side, primarily due to India’s reliance on individual brilliance rather than collective team performance.

Doubling Down on Predictions

This is not the first time Amir has voiced skepticism regarding India’s campaign. During the Super 8 stage, he had backed the West Indies to defeat the Men in Blue, a call that eventually proved incorrect. Despite this, Amir remains firm in his belief that England is better prepared for the knockout atmosphere at the Wankhede Stadium.

Concerns Over Indian Batting Depth

Amir’s primary reason for favoring England is what he perceives as a lack of form across the Indian batting order. He argued that while certain individuals have produced match winning scores, the unit as a whole has not clicked.

"But if you talk about India, only one or two of their batters are performing. That batter often takes it all the way, but only one or two are able to perform. If you look at their overall batting, it is not in form," Amir analyzed.

He specifically pointed to the struggles of several key players. "Ishan Kishan only performed against us. Abhishek Sharma is out of form. Tilak Verma did not make an impact. Suryakumar Yadav has done nothing since he came into the Super 8s. Sanju has done it. Bumrah is doing it," he added, noting that reliance on just a few stars like Sanju Samson or Jasprit Bumrah makes the team vulnerable.

Mohammad Amir said, "India are relying on just one or two players. Most of their batting is out of form. Right now, only a one or two players are carrying the team. When you depend on one or two players, you can't dominate, that's why England are favourites against India." pic.twitter.com/obJEjPWYAq — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) March 5, 2026

The Wankhede Factor

Given the reputation of the Wankhede Stadium as a high scoring venue, Amir believes the toss and the choice to chase will be pivotal. He aligned with the views of his compatriot Rashid Latif, suggesting that the conditions in Mumbai will suit England’s aggressive middle order, especially if they have a target in sight.

"It's a match on a good wicket. Like Rashid Bhai said, if England bat second, there will be more chances. Because it's a high-scoring game in Mumbai," the former pacer remarked.

Final Verdict

Amir concluded his analysis by questioning India's ability to dominate a world class side like England without a complete team effort. "You cannot be sure that this team will dominate. I think England will be the favourites," he stated.

As the two giants prepare to face off on March 5, Amir’s comments have added fuel to the fire of an already intense rivalry. While the Indian management remains confident, the pressure will be on the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to silence their critics on the big stage.