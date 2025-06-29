Smith Warns Team India Ahead Of Second Test, Hails 'Bazball With Brains' Approach Says, 'We Didn’t Give India A Chance...'

England defeated India by five wickets in the first test at Headingley, Leeds. This was the first test of the five-match Test series. England chased 371 in the fourth innings on the last day, comfortably taking Indian bowlers with a mixed aggression. Their wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith shared thoughts on the English batter's approach during that chase. He stated that there’s a clear method behind England’s occasional bursts of madness with the bat. He believes the team is developing a more “ruthless” edge, which was on full display in their victory over India.





Although England captain Ben Stokes dislikes the term “ruthless,” the way they chased down 371 runs at Headingley to take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series was described by Michael Vaughan as “Bazball with brains.”Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have been working to refine the team’s ultra-aggressive style having produced both spectacular highs and painful lows.Smith, who secured the win with a six off Ravindra Jadeja, explained as quoted by Independent UK: “I think this was a great example of where the team have got to that we didn’t give India a chance. Maybe in the past we would have still played that same way but it might have been a collapse that gave them a chance or maybe gave them a little in. It was so measured and controlled that we never gave them a sniff. I think the really important thing is for the team to be quite ruthless and once you’re on top, try to put them to bed.”Despite this control, there were still a few loose shots, including one from Smith himself, he pulled a short delivery from Prasidh Krishna straight to a fielder in the final over before the second new ball was available. But earlier in the same over, Smith had smashed a similar ball for six. He noted there would be no criticism from Stokes or McCullum if his shot selection was backed by logic.Reflecting on his innings of 40 and 44 not out in Leeds at a media event for Test sponsors Rothesay, Smith said: “Something that definitely took my game to the next level was having that belief from other people. If you get caught on the boundary trying to hit the ball for six, you feel you’re not going to get a slap on the wrist. The wind was howling that way, it was an option I thought I could easily obtain. If it was a different scenario of an 80-metre boundary with the wind blowing the opposite way, it would have been a conversation of ‘was that the best option?’. It’s not like we have free rein to do whatever, there is some calculated thinking behind it as well.”Smith, now firmly established as England’s Test wicketkeeper and number seven batter, added: “I assumed they didn’t want him pushing through another four overs if they potentially wanted him to play next week. He bowled superbly well, especially in that first innings, but on the whole when it came to it, I think we played him well across the Test.”