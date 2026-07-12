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England become No.1 team in ICC men's T20I rankings, dethrone India after 4-0 whitewash

The humiliating 4-0 series defeat against England brought a definitive end to India's historic 1601-day reign at the top of the T20I team standings, a position the Men in Blue had securely held since February 2022.
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 12:04 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 12:04 AM IST
England become No.1 team in ICC men's T20I rankings, dethrone India after 4-0 whitewash
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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