England Bowler To Miss Remainder Of India Test Series Due To THIS Season

England spinner Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the rest of the ongoing five-Test series against India due to finger injury. The 21-year-old off-spinner picked up an injury to his left finger in England's triumph in the third Test at Lord's.

After the thrilling 22-run win at Lord's, England confirmed that Bashir has fractured his left finger and is subsequently set to undergo a surgery later this week.

"England men’s spinner Shoaib Bashir has sustained a fracture to his left finger and has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rothesay Test series against India. He is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"England will name their squad for the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford in the next couple of days," it added.

Notably, Bashir's injury took place on Day 3 during the 78th over of India’s first innings, when Ravindra Jadeja struck a powerful shot straight back at Shoaib Bashir, hitting his fingers as he tried to catch it.

The 21-year-old appeared to be in significant pain and left the field immediately. On the morning of Day 4, England had confirmed that Bashir is likely to bowl in the fourth innings.

Bashir, who played through injury on the final day, punched in with the final wicket of the game in the form of Mohammed Siraj, who put in a valiant effort with the bat, only to be dismissed in an unlucky fashion as India fell 22 runs short in their pursuit of a fourth innings target of 193 at Lord's.

England are yet to announce who will be taking Bashir's place in the squad with the fourth Test set to be played in Manchester from Wednesday, July 23.