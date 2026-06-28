/England captain Ben Stokes announces retirement from international cricket

England captain Ben Stokes on Sunday made a sudden announcement to end his international career after the conclusion of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.
Stokes was in the middle of a bowling spell at Trent Bridge when a statement was released confirming his intention to end a 15-year international career.
The 35-year-old had earlier missed England's second Test after being involved in an incident in a London nightclub.
More to follow...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.