England Captain Ben Stokes Quits Alcohol To Regain Fitness For India And Australia Series

ENG vs IND: England Test captain Ben Stokes has taken a major step towards improving his fitness by giving up alcohol. The 33-year-old all-rounder, who has been recovering from a recurring hamstring injury, has revealed that he hasn't touched alcohol since January 2, as part of his rehabilitation process. Stokes is preparing for a crucial cricketing calendar, which includes a five-match Test series against India starting June 20, followed by the Ashes against Australia.

Drinking May Have Contributed to Injury

Speaking on the Untapped podcast, Stokes shared his decision to quit alcohol, admitting that he suspects a night of heavy drinking might have played a role in his first major hamstring injury. The issue first arose during The Hundred tournament last year and was aggravated during England's Test tour of New Zealand, eventually requiring surgery.

“After my first major injury, I remember the shock of it, after the initial adrenaline, thinking, ‘How has this happened?’ We did have a bit of a drink four or five nights ago, could that have played a part? It wouldn’t have helped,” Stokes said.

Determined to Return Stronger

Stokes emphasized that his commitment to avoiding alcohol stems from a desire to stay fit and contribute consistently to the team. He admitted that he does not plan to return to drinking anytime soon, if at all.

“Then I was like, ‘OK, I need to start changing what I do.’ I don’t think I’ll ever be completely sober but I’ve not had a drink since January 2. I said to myself, ‘Not until I finish my injury rehab and get back on the field’,” he added.

Focused on Longevity and Fitness

The all-rounder, known for his aggressive style of play and leadership qualities, is keen to extend his career by taking better care of his body. Stokes mentioned that he now prioritizes off-field work like training and rehabilitation to stay match-fit.

“The day I wake up and can’t be bothered to do the training is getting towards that time you don’t really want it any more. But I haven’t got any interest in stopping,” he concluded.

Key Role in England's Plans

With the Test series against India just around the corner, followed by the high-stakes Ashes, England will be relying heavily on a fully fit Stokes. His decision to stay off alcohol underscores his commitment to leading from the front, both as a captain and as a player.