HARRY BROOK

England Captain Harry Brook Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Lucy Lyles

England white-ball captain Harry Brook has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Lucy Lyles, sharing the happy news with fans on Instagram. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 11:15 PM IST
England Captain Harry Brook Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Lucy LylesImage Credit:- X

England white-ball captain Harry Brook has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Lucy Lyles, sharing the happy news with fans on Instagram. In the post, Lucy proudly displayed her sparkling engagement ring, and the couple’s announcement quickly went viral, with fans and fellow cricketers flooding the comments with congratulatory messages.

A Relationship of Four Years

Brook and Lyles have been together for over four years, first appearing publicly as a couple in 2020. Lucy, a University of Manchester graduate, is known for her philanthropic work in education and mental health initiatives. Despite keeping a low public profile, she has often been seen supporting Brook during his matches, providing both encouragement and inspiration.

A post shared by Harry Brook (@harry_brook88)

Engagement Amid a Busy Cricket Calendar

The engagement comes at an important moment in Brook’s cricketing career, as he gears up for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia, set to begin on November 21 in Perth. Fans and teammates alike have shared their excitement over the news, wishing the couple all the best.

Harry Brook, who has been a consistent performer for England, now has another milestone to celebrate off the field. The engagement not only marks a personal joy but also highlights the strong support system behind the cricketer as he continues to lead England in international cricket.

For fans eager to catch a glimpse of the couple’s special moment, photos and the Instagram post have been widely shared across social media, spreading the joy of their engagement to cricket enthusiasts around the world. 

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis.

