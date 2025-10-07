England Captain Harry Brook Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Lucy Lyles
England white-ball captain Harry Brook has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Lucy Lyles, sharing the happy news with fans on Instagram.
Trending Photos
England white-ball captain Harry Brook has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Lucy Lyles, sharing the happy news with fans on Instagram. In the post, Lucy proudly displayed her sparkling engagement ring, and the couple’s announcement quickly went viral, with fans and fellow cricketers flooding the comments with congratulatory messages.
A Relationship of Four Years
Brook and Lyles have been together for over four years, first appearing publicly as a couple in 2020. Lucy, a University of Manchester graduate, is known for her philanthropic work in education and mental health initiatives. Despite keeping a low public profile, she has often been seen supporting Brook during his matches, providing both encouragement and inspiration.
Engagement Amid a Busy Cricket Calendar
The engagement comes at an important moment in Brook’s cricketing career, as he gears up for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia, set to begin on November 21 in Perth. Fans and teammates alike have shared their excitement over the news, wishing the couple all the best.
Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan And Yuzvendra Chahal’s Hilarious Instagram Reel Wins The Internet: WATCH
Harry Brook, who has been a consistent performer for England, now has another milestone to celebrate off the field. The engagement not only marks a personal joy but also highlights the strong support system behind the cricketer as he continues to lead England in international cricket.
For fans eager to catch a glimpse of the couple’s special moment, photos and the Instagram post have been widely shared across social media, spreading the joy of their engagement to cricket enthusiasts around the world.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv