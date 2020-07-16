England fast bowler Jofra Archer excluded from 2nd Test for breaching biosecure protocols

England has excluded fast bowler Jofra Archer from the second Test against West Indies for breaching team's bio-secure protocols by stopping off at his flat while coming to Old Trafford from Southampton after first Test.

England Test team travelled up to Manchester on Monday (July 13) in separate cars after the end of first Test at Hampshire’s Rose Bowl. The players were told that there should not be any breaks in the 230-mile journey except the use of a designated biosecure county ground for lunch and pre-approved petrol stations.

But Archer broke the rules by visiting his flat en route. The England management was informed about this breach of protocol by Archer on Wednesday after he was named in 13-man squad for Thursday’s second Test.

Archer will now have to spend the next five days in isolation at the team hotel at Old Trafford and undergo two additional coronavirus COVID-19 tests.

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble. It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry,” Archer said.

The statement from England management said, “Jofra Archer has been excluded from the #raisethebat second Test against the West Indies starting today [Thursday 16 July] at Emirates Old Trafford following a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols. Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted. The West Indies team have been made aware and are satisfied with the measures that have been imposed.”