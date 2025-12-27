England Finally Win A Test In Australia After 5,468 Days, Seal Famous MCG Victory

England finally ended their long wait for a Test victory in Australia, registering a dramatic four wicket win on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The victory brought an end to a 5,468-day drought and marked England’s first Test success on Australian soil since January 2011. Chasing a tricky target of 175 in the fourth innings, England completed the chase in just 32.2 overs. It was their first successful fourth innings chase in Australia since 1962 and snapped a run of 18 Tests without a win Down Under.

Bazball delivers as openers set the tone

England’s intent was clear from the outset as openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley attacked the bowling. The pair raced to 51 runs in 42 balls, quickly erasing the early pressure after England had been bowled out for 110 in the first innings.

Duckett struck 34 from 26 balls before being dismissed by a Mitchell Starc yorker, while Crawley continued to rotate the strike and scored 37 off 48 deliveries.

Jacob Bethell holds nerve in tense chase

Jacob Bethell, recalled for the match, played a crucial role in the chase with a composed 40 from 46 balls. His innings kept England in control before Australia staged a brief fightback, removing Joe Root for 15 and captain Ben Stokes for 2 with England still needing 10 runs.

Harry Brook remained calm, finishing unbeaten on 18 and guiding England to victory without further alarm.

Australia collapse again on lively surface

Earlier on Day 2, Australia’s second innings unravelled quickly. Scott Boland and Travis Head resumed with some resistance, but Gus Atkinson removed Boland before leaving the field shortly after with a hamstring injury.

Jake Weatherald misjudged a delivery from Stokes and was bowled, while Marnus Labuschagne edged Josh Tongue to Joe Root at first slip for 8.

Carse and Stokes run through Australia

Travis Head provided the lone resistance, striking 46 before Brydon Carse produced a superb delivery to knock back his off stump. Usman Khawaja followed soon after, top edging a Josh Tongue bouncer, and Alex Carey edged to the slips as Australia slumped to 98 for 6 at lunch.

Cameron Green and Steven Smith briefly stabilised the innings with a 31 run stand, but Stokes broke the partnership and triggered another collapse. Australia were bowled out for 132, with Carse finishing with figures of 4 for 34 and Stokes claiming 3 for 24. Josh Tongue added two more wickets.

Pitch debate continues as Ashes races towards finish

The match once again put the spotlight on the pitch. Day 1 had produced 20 wickets, the most in Australia since 1951, while another 16 fell on Day 2.

This marked only the fifth time in Test history that a series has featured multiple two day matches and just the third such instance in Australia. Despite more than 186,000 spectators attending across two days, the contest ended quickly.

With Australia holding a 3–1 lead, England have avoided a whitewash and will head to Sydney aiming to finish the Ashes on a high, while the hosts look to close the series 4–1.