Lee Fortis, the head groundsman at The Oval, has reportedly been placed on leave after making an England and Wales Cricket Board employee cry. This development places the prominent curator's future with the club in serious doubt. According to details published by The Telegraph, the dispute occurred on July 28 during The Hundred tournament, exactly one day prior to a scheduled fixture between MI London and London Spirit at the venue. The affected staff member was actively helping prepare the pitch when the clash happened.
Surrey chief executive Steve Elworthy reportedly addressed the situation directly with Fortis, leading the groundsman to vacate the playing field immediately. He has not returned to the stadium since that day.
When approached for comment by The Telegraph, a Surrey spokesperson stated, 'Matters involving the Club and its employees are private and confidential, and therefore it would not be appropriate to comment.'
Career Background And Upcoming Venue Pressures
Fortis originally took over as head groundsman of The Oval in 2012. Furthermore, he achieved recognition by winning the ECB Grounds Manager of the Year Award three consecutive times from 2022 to 2024. If his departure becomes permanent, Surrey leadership will face immense pressure to secure a replacement swiftly. The grounds are slated to host massive fixtures next year, including an Ashes Test match and the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Beyond those marquee events, the stadium regularly hosts county matches for Surrey and functions as the home venue for The Hundred franchise MI London.
History With Indian Team Management
Indian cricket fans first became familiar with Fortis late last July due to a fiery disagreement with India head coach Gautam Gambhir. The confrontation transpired two days before the fifth and final Test of the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy between India and England. During the heated exchange, a visibly angry Gambhir pointed a finger at Fortis and told him he was 'just a groundsman.'
The incident drew heavy reactions from the touring camp. India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak openly labeled Fortis as 'arrogant', while India Test captain Shubman Gill criticized the curator's behavior as completely uncalled for.
Addressing reporters at the time, Gill remarked, 'What happened yesterday, I thought was just absolutely unnecessary. It’s not the first time that we were having a look at the wicket, we have been there for almost two months. A coach has every right to be able to go close quarters and have a look at the wicket and I didn’t think there was anything wrong with that. I actually don’t know why the curator would not allow us to go have a look at the wicket.'
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