Addressing reporters at the time, Gill remarked, 'What happened yesterday, I thought was just absolutely unnecessary. It’s not the first time that we were having a look at the wicket, we have been there for almost two months. A coach has every right to be able to go close quarters and have a look at the wicket and I didn’t think there was anything wrong with that. I actually don’t know why the curator would not allow us to go have a look at the wicket.'